No Rachel Maddow, no problem for MSNBC. The Rachel Maddow Show extended its winning streak over all of cable to four nights on Friday, despite Ali Velshi filling in as its host.

Buoyed by last week’s tsunami of news related to President Donald Trump and the Russia investigation, TRMS was the most-watched program on cable again as the work week ended. Airing at the 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. it drew 2.62 million viewers, beating out Fox News’ Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight. That was down from near-record number of 3.89 million on Tuesday — when the Paul Manafort verdict came in and Michael Cohen surrendered to the FBI before implicating Trump in a federal crime — and also a dip from the Maddow-hosted Wednesday and Thursday airings.

The Bob Mueller-fueled rising tide lifted all of MSNBC’s boats last week, making it the No. 1 cable news channel in all dayparts Friday. It also led all comers in the 8-11 PM prime daypart in total viewers and the 25-54 news demo for the fourth consecutive night.

The outlet also grabbed five of the top 10 cable shows is total viewers Friday, with TRMS lead-out The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell (No. 4), Maddow lead-in All In with Chris Hayes (No. 6), The 11th Hour with Brian Williams (No. 7) and Hardball with Chris Matthews (No. 8).