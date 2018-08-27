The Aug. 8 episode of OWN’s Queen Sugar marked the TV directing debut of Rachel Raimist. Now, after 20 years of being a college professor at University of Alabama and indie filmmaker, Raimist is looking to break into Hollywood and is asking for the public’s help.

In a GoFundMe post titled “It’s Never Too Late For Yr Dreams”, Raimist, a single mother of two, is looking to raise $15,000 to pay for her DGA initiation fee and relocation cost for her and her younger child from Alabama to California.

Queen Sugar is known for employing all-female directors, and it was the show’s creator, Ava DuVernay, who reached out to Raimist to invite her to helm an episode. “She brought me back into my light,” wrote Raimist who studied film at UCLA two decades ago but the death of her parents and an unexpected pregnancy at the time derailed her Hollywood dream.

“This is a bold move, especially for this single mama but in Hollywood your chance lasts like a whole half a second and my moment to try is now,” wrote Raimist, who is set to resume her teaching duties for U of Alabama from Los Angeles in January.

Her first ever episode of television. She is a Professor of Creative Media at University of Alabama. A wonderful director who I’m so glad the world is finally being able to see. Brava to you, @DocRaimist! You did it! XO! #GimmeSugar #QueenSugar https://t.co/NnRvXtw6eL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 9, 2018

