SPOILER AL:ERT: The series includes details about the series finale of Quantico.

ABC’s terrorism drama Quantico starring Priyanka Chopra ended its three-season run tonight with an action-packed finale that put a number of characters in danger, with some of them dying Beaten within an inch of his life, Ryan survives. Jocelyn and Owen kiss, Mike and Alex reflect on their future as Alex (Chopra) leaves Ireland, where the finale was set, for America, taking Isabella with her.

Quantico was a breakout hit when it premiered in fall 2015, helped by the star power of Chopra. Because of its dense mythology, the serialized drama lost ratings steam but remained a solid streaming performer with devoted fan following. In a brief interview with Deadline, Michael Seitzman, who joined the series at the beginning of Season 3 as executive producer/showrunner, talks about how the season finale became series finale, Alex’s twist and the future of of all main characters.

DEADLINE: The series finale leaves Alex open to more adventures back in America, possibly with the FBI again. Why did you go that route?

SEITZMAN: Well, we finished the season before it aired so we had no idea it would be cancelled. We had to give a genuine season ending but still leave the door open for season 4.

DEADLINE. So the season finale did not change when ABC opted not to renew the show?

SEITZMAN: It didn’t change. This was the season finale, which later became the series finale after the fact.

DEADLINE. Was Alex’s twist always a part of the plan?

SEITZMAN: Yes. I didn’t want the end of the season to define Alex by the man she loved or the man who loves her. I wanted to define her as a woman who can save this child who she loves so much.

DEADLINE. Having Alex now raising Andrea’s daughter Isabella gave a glimpse of a very different aspect to her. Is that a tone you would have dived more into if the show had continued?

SEITZMAN: Yes. Season 4 would find her in the uncomfortable yet rewarding position of figuring out how to raise a child while still saving the world every day.

DEADLINE. What is in store for the main characters? What are they up to next, and where do you see them in 5 years?

SEITZMAN: Alex ends up with McQuigg, they raise Isabella together, and she continues with the FBI. Owen and Jocelyn fall in love and have a peaceful happy life together. Ryan probably dies but Shelby becomes a legend in the FBI and finds love again.

DEADLINE. How has it been for you joining the series as showrunner for its final chapter?

SEITZMAN I had a lot of fun working on it. Some of the fans will be happy, some won’t, but I’m very proud of the show we made.

