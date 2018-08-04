Spoiler alert: This story contains details from tonight’s Quantico series finale.

After three seasons on ABC, the Priyanka Chopra-starring FBI thriller Quantico has come to an end, and left little on the table.

Action-packed series finale “Who Are You?” takes us back to Dublin, Ireland—to a church where Eamon Devlin’s funeral is being held. Boldly striding into the church, even with on-again, off-again FBI agent Alex Parrish (Priyanka Chopra) sitting in the pews—and her fellow FBI agents standing outside, taking photographs of funeral attendees—Conor Devlin delivers his eulogy.

He speaks about his son, murdered by Americans—the same Americans who put him in chains, and murdered his brother to boot. (Fake news: It was in fact Conor who took his own brother’s life.)

Calling out the FBI agents in the room as murderers, Devlin vows to give up all vendettas and blood feuds against his fellow Irishmen. When Parrish confronts Devlin outside the church following the service, he hands her a phone, telling her he’ll be in touch, and she must once again confront the horrible truth: Devlin has Andrea and Isabella hostage.

Looking to bring the pair home, Alex and her colleagues look at photos from the funeral and recognize several prominent members of rival Irish crime clans in attendance—in spite of their hate for the Devlins—which raises questions. A Killoran clan elder statesman meets privately with Devlin, and Devlin makes a pitch. He suggests that the three clans would be stronger together than they are apart. Peace, profit, freedom—all of these will come as a result.

The crime boss entertains the idea, on the condition that Devlin end his human trafficking endeavors and his vendetta with the police, which has brought unwanted attention to Dublin’s seedier elements. Meanwhile, Alex, Owen and Mike are able to track down Bobby, one of Eamon’s lieutenants.

After a car chase through the country and shots fired, Bobby is taken, who is convinced to betray Devlin after learning how Eamon really died. Calling Alex, Devlin tells her that she must deliver Ryan Booth to him within 24 hours, or Andrea and Isabella die.

With a tip from Bobby, Alex and her colleagues raid the location where the man and his daughter are being held with guns blazing. Finding Andrea and Isabella safe and sound, Alex is forced to confess to him that she’s an FBI agent, prompting anger and disbelief. A standoff with the Irish continues, prompting Isabella to run away from the sound of carnage—and right into the hands of Devlin, who drives off with her.

As Andrea grapples with Alex’s true identity, Devlin calls—the FBI now only has 20 minutes to deliver Ryan, or the girl gets it. Andrea insists on joining in the (latest) rescue mission and is ultimately gunned down by Devlin.

Before he goes, Alex swears to Andrea that she will protect his daughter. Booth sacrifices himself—taking responsibility for killing Devlin’s son—and Isabella goes free.

Taken to a remote location and tortured by Devlin, Ryan is able to send out a GPS signal as he falls to the floor, beaten and losing consciousness. Alex and company arrive and shoot the place up, but Devlin is gone. Ryan goes to the ICU while Alex heads out to finish what she started. Turning the tables on Devlin by ambushing him, Alex tells Devlin that the war is over, and he’s lost—just before lieutenant Bobby shoots him in the throat.

Beaten within an inch of his life, Ryan is going to be OK. While Jocelyn and Owen kiss, after contemplating the fragility of life, Mike and Alex reflect on their future with one another, with Shelby giving her friend one piece of advice: “Loving someone, truly loving someone, is everything…Stop running.”

As Alex considers her future, one thing is clear: She’ll be taking Isabella back to America with her. A fitting ending to the saga of this FBI thriller series, which had its supporters and its critics over the years.

Quantico premiered on ABC on September 27, 2015. Produced by ABC Studios, the series was created by Joshua Safran, who also served as showrunner for the series’ first two seasons. Mark Gordon, Robert Sertner, Nicholas Pepper and Safran are its executive producers. Notably, with her role as Alex Parrish, Priyanka Chopra became the first South Asian actress to headline an American network drama series.

ABC renewed the series for a third season, with Michael Seitzman as showrunner, which premiered on April 26, 2018. But in May, ABC canceled the show, moving the remaining shows to Friday nights.