At TCA today, James Roday said that another Psych movie on USA is in the works even though he’s busy on ABC’s hour-long drama series A Million Little Things.

“We’ll figure out a way to do it. All the pieces are still there, and everyone wants to do it. We gotta ask Tim Omundson back, but we’ll figure it out” Roday said.

In Psych, Roday plays fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer alongside Burton ‘Gus’ Guster. Roday co-wrote the 2017 movie and he told Deadline today he’s also working on the sequel too. Details are under wraps. In the movie last December Shawn and Gus opened up their new office in San Francisco, called “psychphrancisco,” and worked on a case involving a mystery assailant targeting one of their own. Psych also starred Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen. The series ran for eight seasons and ended its run in March 2014. Steve Franks created the show.

TVLine reported last month that a Psych sequel was put on hold due to scheduling conflicts with Roday, but also co-lead Dule Hill with his schedule on USA’s Suits.

ABC’s A Million Little Things premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 26.