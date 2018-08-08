The Producers Guild of America is changing how it awards distinguished producing for longform TV and movies at its PGA Awards. The guild’s David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer in

Long-Form Television has been renamed The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of

Limited Series Television, while a new category has been created called The Award for Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Movies.

The change comes amid an influx of hybrid series and movies from broadcast, cable and the ever-growing streaming services now permeating screens. Last year, Netflix’s anthology series Black Mirror won the Wolper award, which until now had encompasses both movies of the week and limited series. Black Mirror won over nominees that included a TV movie (HBO’s Wizard of Lies), two other anthology series (FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan and Fargo) and a stand-alone episode of PBS/Masterpiece’s Sherlock.

“Long-form television has exploded in recent years with exciting, daring new programming and new voices,” PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said. “This shift in our industry has given producers the opportunity to deepen their skills in creating limited series shows and streamed or televised movies. By expanding our Producers Guild Awards long-form program category into two separate categories, we acknowledge their stellar work in both genres.”

Here are the new eligibility requirements for the categories, which will have a submission date for the 2019 PGA Awards of no later than September 27.

Limited series: In accordance with the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards rules promulgated by the Television Academy (“TA Rules”), a Limited Series is defined as a program with two (2) or more episodes with a total running time of at least one hundred and fifty (150) program minutes that tells a complete, non-recurring story, and does not have an on-going storyline and/or main characters in subsequent seasons. At least 50% of the episodes must originally release within the Eligibility Period. The Limited Series submitted must not previously have been included on any Producers Guild Awards ballot. Streamed/Televised movie: In accordance with the TA Rules, a Streamed/Televised movie is defined as an original program, which tells a story with a beginning, middle and end, and is originally released in one part. The movie must not have had a theatrical release prior to its streamed or televised release and must not previously have been included on any Producers Guild Awards ballot.

The 2019 PGA Awards are January 19.