Veteran producer Matt Jackson, whose credits include Molly’s Game and Southside with You, has launched Jackson Pictures and secured a first-look deal with eOne.

Jackson was an executive at several production companies over his long career and was president of production at IM Global when he was named head of film production and acquisitions at The Mark Gordon Company in 2016. MGC was acquired by eOne in January and the latter company’s Joanne Lee is joining Jackson Pictures as vp.

“Matt is a talented executive who helped us build a diverse slate of films at a critical point in The Mark Gordon Company’s trajectory before we were fully acquired by eOne,” said Mark Gordon, now Mark Gordon, eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer of Film, Television and Digital. “I appreciate his contributions and look forward to working alongside him as an independent producer on future films.”

Said Jackson: “I greatly enjoyed working with Mark during my time at the Mark Gordon Company. I’m looking forward to collaborating with him and the entire eOne family in my new role at Jackson Pictures as I build my own team and continue to develop a slate of compelling cinematic feature films.”

While at IM Global, Jackson produced such films as The Journey, The Secret in Their Eyes and Free State of Jones. Before that he was EVP and Head of U.S. Production at Exclusive Media, where he produced features including Dark Places, Parkland and Snitch. Jackson also did executive production and development stints at the Kennedy/Marshall Company, Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures.