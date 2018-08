Parting is such sweet sorrow, as some English guy once wrote. And so it is for Priyanka Chopra, who became a worldwide sensation through her portrayal of FBI agent Alex Parrish. She was the first South Asian to headline a major American network drama.

Quantico was the vehicle for Chopra’s People’s Choice Award as Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2017, a reflection of her vast popularity. She took to tonight to bid farewell to her legions of fans.