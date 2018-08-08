Priyanka Chopra’s action-adventure Cowboy Ninja Viking may have hit a snag for Universal yesterday but it’s all systems go on the Quantico star’s next Bollywood movie.

According to her latest social media posts, the Indian mega-star is now in production on The Sky Is Pink, which will co-star Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Margarita With A Straw director Shonali Bose is helming the pic, which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, both of whom are former heads of Disney India, and Chopra. The team was pictured in Chopra’s tweet from this morning.

So excited about today..Some stories just need to be told. In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhary&her incredible parents Aditi&Niren we bring you our super special project #TheSkyIsPink. Going on floors today!🙏🏽❤️🎉@RSVPMovies @roykapurfilms @FarOutAkhtar #ShonaliBose @ZairaWasimmm pic.twitter.com/QAixQPfvk0 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 8, 2018

The caption of the photos read, “So excited about today..Some stories just need to be told. In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhary and her incredible parents Aditi and Niren we bring you our super special project The Sky Is Pink. Going on floors today!”

The film will chart the stirring story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker and writer after being born with an immune deficiency disorder and diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. Chaudhary died only five years later from the disease but left an indelible mark, with Chopra among those touched by her story. Wasim will play the role of Aisha with Chopra and Akhtar set to play her parents.

Chopra, the first South Asian to headline a major American network drama, bid an emotional farewell to her Quantico character this week. The star has also played in U.S. movies such as Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake.