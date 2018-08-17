The Handmaid’s Tale creator, executive producer and showrunner Bruce Miller has hired Priscilla Porianda as head of development for his White Oak Pictures production banner. Porianda will help identify projects for White Oak under Miller’s new overall deal with MGM Television, developing projects exclusively for Hulu.

Porianda moves to White Oak Pictures from Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions, where she served as head of development. During her tenure there she was responsible for developing comedy and drama projects through the company’s first-look deal with Universal Television, as well as developing film projects.

While at Nuyorican, Porianda served as a producer on NBC’s hit drama series Shades of Blue, and also a producer on Freeform’s groundbreaking series The Fosters, about a lesbian couple raising children together and helping redefine the meaning of family. Created by Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, the critically-acclaimed series won several awards including a Television Critics Association Award, GLAAD Media Award, Television Academy Honors and a Teen Choice Award.

Porianda was a co-producer on Universal Pictures box office hit Boy Next Door, and also an executive producer on the HBO concert documentary film Dance Again, which chronicled Jennifer Lopez’s first world tour.

Prior to joining Nuyorican, Porianda worked at Alex Kurtzman & Roberto Orci’s K/O Paper Products.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Priscilla in helping identify projects and writers I’m excited about,” said Miller. “With her impressive experience and great creative instincts, she’s the perfect fit.”

Miller is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the critically-acclaimed, Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel.

The series recently aired its second season on Hulu, for which it was nominated for 20 Emmy awards, a series record, and has been renewed for a third season. The show was the recipient of multiple Emmy awards for season one, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Miller. The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.