Pretty Woman: The Musical has set a house record at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre for the second time in three weeks, with its second week in originals scoring $1,115,332, the best ever number for an eight-show week at the 97-year-old venue.

The total in Week 13 of the Broadway season comes after grossing $1,065,917 last week; the week ending August 12 broke the original Nederlander mark with a gross of $1,142,989.

Overall, Broadway box office for the week ending Sunday dipped for a second week to $33,662,782 for 30 shows, off from last week’s $35,465,012. Both weeks had 30 titles in the rotation.

Among the notables, Hello, Dolly bid farewell with its last show Saturday, taking in $2,342,741 at the Shubert for its final eight performances. It was the second-highest gross total for the week behind (of course) Hamilton at the Richard Rogers, which took in $3,249,628 for its eight shows.

Among the newer newcomers, the musical Gettin’ The Band Back Together grew a bit to $181,549 for its eight performances at the Belasco; that’s up a percentage point (to 23%) in gross potential from last week but still only 60% of capacity.

For the year, Broadway box office is up 16.1% in total gross ($484,878,065) and 3% in attendance (3,586,852).