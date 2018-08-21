BBC One/Masterpiece’s newspaper drama Press has dropped its first teaser. The six-part drama kicks off in September in the UK and follows on Masterpiece next year. Set in the world of competing London papers and created by Doctor Foster‘s Mike Bartlett, the series stars Ben Chaplin and Charlotte Riley and features David Suchet. Check out the first look above.

Peaky Blinders‘ Riley is the Deputy News Editor of fictional broadsheet, The Herald; Chaplin is Editor of fictional tabloid, The Post. Suchet plays the Chairman & CEO of Worldwide News, owner of The Post.

Press promises to explore the turbulent media landscape and the ethical dilemmas that journalists and editors face each day. In the teaser, we get a glimpse of the different mandates at each outlet. The Post‘s purpose, Chaplin says, is “the most outrageous storytelling in the world.” Over at The Herald, Riley asserts, “Our job is the truth.”

Rounding out the cast are Priyanga Burford (London Spy), Paapa Essiedu (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Shane Zaza (Happy Valley), Ellie Kendrick (Game Of Thrones), Al Weaver (Grantchester) and Brendan Cowell (Game Of Thrones).