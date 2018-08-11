Look out, Mike Pence. There may be a new Republican team brewing for 2020.

President Donald Trump reached out via Twitter today to thank Kanye West for his supportive Jimmy Kimmel Live comments on Thursday night.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump tweeted. “One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

West continued his independent political comments on Thursday, saying that part of the reason he backs Trump is because he refuses to be told who he can support. .

“Just as a musician, African-American guy out in Hollywood – all these different things, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me and then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over, I’d get kicked out (of) the black community, because blacks, we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought – we can only be Democrats,” West said.

Kimmel baited West, using the current controversy over children being separated from their parents and others at the border when they illegally cross. “There are families being torn apart at the border of this country,” Kimmel said. “Whether we like his personality or not, his actions are what matter. You so famously, and so powerfully said, ‘George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ What makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?”

West went silent, and Kimmel cut to commercial to end the awkward moment.