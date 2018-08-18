Saturday morning saw President Donald Trump take on social media in the highlight of his regular morning tweetstorm.
The Commander-in-Tweet responded to recent take-downs of Republican/conservative voices by various social media platforms and other services. The President noted that “too many voices are being destroyed,” while his favorite “Fake News” targets of CNN and MSNBC are allowed.
The President questioned who is making the censorship choices, adding, “that cannot be allowed to happen.” He did not indicate what, if any, action he might take, but used himself as an example, urging people to simply “watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.”
