Saturday morning saw President Donald Trump take on social media in the highlight of his regular morning tweetstorm.

The Commander-in-Tweet responded to recent take-downs of Republican/conservative voices by various social media platforms and other services. The President noted that “too many voices are being destroyed,” while his favorite “Fake News” targets of CNN and MSNBC are allowed.

The President questioned who is making the censorship choices, adding, “that cannot be allowed to happen.” He did not indicate what, if any, action he might take, but used himself as an example, urging people to simply “watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.”

The Saturday tweetstorm so far:

The Economy is stronger and better than ever before. Importantly, there remains tremendous potential – it will only get better with time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Great Job Rachel Campos-Duffy on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

Has anyone looked at the mistakes that John Brennan made while serving as CIA Director? He will go down as easily the WORST in history & since getting out, he has become nothing less than a loudmouth, partisan, political hack who cannot be trusted with the secrets to our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

All of the fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China. But in the end, if we are smart, tough and well prepared, we will get along with everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

….Too many voices are being destroyed, some good & some bad, and that cannot be allowed to happen. Who is making the choices, because I can already tell you that too many mistakes are being made. Let everybody participate, good & bad, and we will all just have to figure it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018

…..Censorship is a very dangerous thing & absolutely impossible to police. If you are weeding out Fake News, there is nothing so Fake as CNN & MSNBC, & yet I do not ask that their sick behavior be removed. I get used to it and watch with a grain of salt, or don’t watch at all.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2018