In 2005, President George W. Bush brought Aretha Franklin to tears as he presented her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the nation’s highest civilian award – for “her lifetime of achieving and for helping to shape our nation’s artistic and cultural heritage.”

Aretha Franklin receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush. RIP. pic.twitter.com/iLw4CY040b — CSPAN (@cspan) August 16, 2018

Ten years later, Franklin moved President Barack Obama to tears when she performed at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors, paying tribute to honoree Carole King, who helped co-write the song she performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

On August 16, 2018, President Donald Trump drove us to tears when, as he read from prepared remarks extended condolences to the family of Franklin, who had died that day at 76, he added a personal note: “I knew her well – she worked for me on numerous occasions.”