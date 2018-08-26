It’s late August, a time when the news cycle traditionally slows down and television airs a good number of repeat broadcasts. The same apparently holds for President Donald J. Trump, who retweeted a number of past blasts today as a reminder that certain issues are still on his front burner.

The Commander-in-Tweet revisited his remarks on Jeff Sessions, the ongoing investigations into various aspects of the Robert Mueller investigations, and his ire at social media outlets silencing conservative dissent. He did manage to squeeze in two newer tweets, an output down from his usual pace of activity online each Sunday morning.

Below are today’s tweets so far. The first four are retweets. We’ll update if the President comes back with more later in the day:

Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Big story out that the FBI ignored tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD. Also gave false election info. I feel sure that we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption. At some point I may have to get involved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

….FISA abuse, Christopher Steele & his phony and corrupt Dossier, the Clinton Foundation, illegal surveillance of Trump Campaign, Russian collusion by Dems – and so much more. Open up the papers & documents without redaction? Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

“Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations.” Jeff, this is GREAT, what everyone wants, so look into all of the corruption on the “other side” including deleted Emails, Comey lies & leaks, Mueller conflicts, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ohr…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Fantastic numbers on consumer spending released on Friday. Stock Market hits all time high! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018