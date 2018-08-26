It’s late August, a time when the news cycle traditionally slows down and television airs a good number of repeat broadcasts. The same apparently holds for President Donald J. Trump, who retweeted a number of past Twitter blasts today as a reminder that certain issues are still on his front burner.
The Commander-in-Tweet revisited his remarks on Jeff Sessions, the ongoing investigations into various aspects of the Robert Mueller investigations, and his ire at social media outlets silencing conservative dissent. He did manage to squeeze in two newer tweets, an output down from his usual pace of activity online each Sunday morning.
Below are today’s tweets so far. The first four are retweets. We’ll update if the President comes back with more later in the day: