As surely as dawn follows darkness, the Commander-in-Tweet was back on his Twitter megaphone this morning for his usual Sunday messaging.
President Donald Trump spent most of his tweets today focused on his arch-enemy, the “Failing New York Times,” owing to its big story about White House Counsel Don McGahn and his alleged cooperation with the Mueller probe.
Today’s jihad against the Times follows yesterday’s Trump Twitter takes on social media outlets that are allegedly stifling conservative voices, making it a media-focused weekend. That’s not surprising, given that more than 300 newspapers attacked him on Thursday in coordinated op-eds that questioned his treatment of – wait for it – the media. Perhaps that left some lingering bad feelings.
Today’s tweetstorm so far: