As surely as dawn follows darkness, the Commander-in-Tweet was back on his megaphone this morning for his usual Sunday messaging.

President Donald Trump spent most of his tweets today focused on his arch-enemy, the “Failing New York Times,” owing to its big story about White House Counsel Don McGahn and his alleged cooperation with the Mueller probe.

Today’s jihad against the Times follows yesterday’s Trump Twitter takes on social media outlets that are allegedly stifling conservative voices, making it a media-focused weekend. That’s not surprising, given that more than 300 newspapers attacked him on Thursday in coordinated op-eds that questioned his treatment of – wait for it – the media. Perhaps that left some lingering bad feelings.

Today’s tweetstorm so far:

Study the late Joseph McCarthy, because we are now in period with Mueller and his gang that make Joseph McCarthy look like a baby! Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize – a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

The Failing New York Times wrote a story that made it seem like the White House Councel had TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite – & the two Fake reporters knew this. This is why the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People. So bad for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

No Collusion and No Obstruction, except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats. All of the resignations and corruption, yet heavily conflicted Bob Mueller refuses to even look in that direction. What about the Brennan, Comey, McCabe, Strzok lies to Congress, or Crooked’s Emails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

….and have demanded transparency so that this Rigged and Disgusting Witch Hunt can come to a close. So many lives have been ruined over nothing – McCarthyism at its WORST! Yet Mueller & his gang of Dems refuse to look at the real crimes on the other side – Media is even worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify – I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018