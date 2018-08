No rest for President Donald Trump’s active fingers on Sunday. The Commander-in-Tweet was back at it today, spreading the word on such topics as Bob Mueller, Harley Davidson’s domestic focus, unemployment, the Department of Justice, and the “media cover-up of the biggest story of our time.”

The day is young in Washington, so we’ll keep an eye out if the President adds to the storm in the coming hours.

The tweetstorm so far:

“Seems like the Department of Justice (and FBI) had a program to keep Donald Trump from becoming President”. @DarrellIssa @foxandfriends If this had happened to the other side, everybody involved would be in jail. This is a Media coverup of the biggest story of our time. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018

Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018

.@GovMikeHuckabee “Your paycheck is bigger, your pension is stronger.” @foxandfriends Unemployment numbers are better than they have been in 50 years, & perhaps ever. Our country is booming like never before – and it will get even better! Many companies moving back to the U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018