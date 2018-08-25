An election triumph and a well-received appearance at the Ohio Republican Party dinner Friday night apparently didn’t quell the churning anger in President Donald Trump.
The Commander-in-Tweet took to Twitter today for his regular Saturday broadcast and aired out some of the usual suspects, including Robert Mueller, Jeff Sessions, the Fake News Media, and the FBI’s botched investigation of Hillary Clinton.
Trump did find time to praise better relations with Mexico, and late last night, he gave a shout-out to WWE head Vince McMahon for his birthday, calling him “Truly one of the greats!”
