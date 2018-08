President Donald Trump was back on the trail Saturday morning, unleashing his thoughts on the Charlottesville anniversary, minority unemployment, the FBI and “lovely Lisa Page.”

The president has plenty of time on his hands to add to his tweetstorm, as he has but one event on today’s schedule – a 2:30 meeting and photo op with bikers at his Bedminster estate. We will update as they happen.

The tweetstorm so far today:

I am proud to have fought for and secured the LOWEST African American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history. Now I’m pushing for prison reform to give people who have paid their debt to society a second chance. I will never stop fighting for ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

…..Will the FBI ever recover it’s once stellar reputation, so badly damaged by Comey, McCabe, Peter S and his lover, the lovely Lisa Page, and other top officials now dismissed or fired? So many of the great men and women of the FBI have been hurt by these clowns and losers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018