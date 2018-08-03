The President of the United States of America thundered through a rally in Pennsylvania with another bombastic attack on the media, calling it “fake, fake disgusting news” .

The WWE-style event also saw Donald Trump struggle to understand the concept of Great Britain, while denying he was late to meet The Queen during his recent visit.

He began the rally with his favourite subject, his 2016 election victory, and complained that the media refused to call the state for him, saying “the fake news refused to call it”.

He then disputed reports that he was 15 minutes late to meet Queen Elizabeth II (despite the fact that video clearly showed the Monarch waiting for him to arrive, even looking at her watch). “Wrong,” he claimed. “They said I was late when I was actually early and number two, I guess the meeting was scheduled for 15 minutes and it lasted for almost an hour, ‘the president overstayed’. Honestly, it was such a beautiful visit and afternoon, they can make anything bad because they are the fake, fake, disgusting news.”

However, despite his recent visit, Trump still doesn’t seem to understand that the United Kingdom of Great Britain is made up of four countries: England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. “I have great respect for the UK ― United Kingdom ― great respect,” Trump said. “People call it Britain. They call it Great Britain. They used to call it England ― different parts.”

He then immediately, and somewhat out of context, moved on to criticism of his handling of the visit to Helsinki, where he refused to call out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country’s meddling in the election. “But I got along great with Putin. They wanted me to have a boxing match. Whatever happened to diplomacy. I used to study, not too much, diplomacy,” he said.

The rally, which saw Trump supporters constantly shout ‘CNN sucks’, came after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to walk back Trump’s earlier claims that the media is the “enemy” of the American people.