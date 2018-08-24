Fox’s NFL preseason Philadelphia Eagles vs Cleveland Browns game (1.7, 6.08M) won Thursday ratings.

CBS’s Big Brother (1.6, 5.55M) finished first among non-sports shows in both metrics, fumbling just 1/10th against Fox’s preseason play, while CBS’s The Big Bang Theory repeat (1.0, 5.84M) was tops among non-sports shows in total viewers.

After NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games (0.7, 3.38M), the season’s final two episodes of Trial & Error on NBC (0.4, 2.01M; 0.4, 1.67M) hung on to season average in the demo, which Law & Order: SVU (0.4, 2.24M) matched at 10 PM.

ABC’s The Gong Show (0.5, 2.88M) ticked up 1/10th in its return after two-week break, then Part 2 of The Story of the Royals (0.5, 4.21M), ticked down 1/10th from previous night’s launch.

Football-fueled Fox (1.7, 6.08M) took Thursday in both metrics, followed by CBS (1.0, 4.82M), ABC (0.5, 3.79M), NBC (0.5, 2.32M). Repeats of Supernatural (0.2, 940K) and Black Lightning (0.1, 510K) gave CW a 0.2 and 730K viewers for the night.