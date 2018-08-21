A private plane carrying rapper Post Malone a night after he performed at MTV’s VMAs made a successful emergency landing at a regional New York airport after its tires had blown during takeoff.

The jet, a Gulfstream IV, landed without incident this afternoon at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, NY, where multiple emergency vehicles were waiting. News that the flight might be carrying Post Malone among its 16 passengers spread quickly; the Associated Press said fans had gathered and cheered loudly as the plane landed. The event was also captured live by local TV stations.

Malone posted on Twitter after the landing:

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

The jet took off this morning from New York’s Teterboro Airport bound for London Luten Airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration officials. Malone was headed to England where he has gigs this week at the Reading music festival (Friday) and Leeds music festival (Saturday).

The hobbled plane was originally diverted to Massachusetts before being directed to Stewart, which is about 70 miles north of New York City. The plane had to burn off fuel before it attempted a landing.

Post Malone’s “Rockstar” won the VMA for Song of the Year last night; he ended the show with a performance alongside Aerosmith.