Refresh for updates A new Oscar category for “popular” films doesn’t seem very popular in Hollywood, at least judging by first reactions. “The film business passed away today,” began Rob Lowe’s tweet (read below for the whole thing).

“Finally,” wrote Andy Richter, “the Oscars will be giving a statue based on popularity so that those poor mountains of box office money won’t be lonely anymore.”

The new award category, announced today, will honor outstanding achievement in popular film, with eligibility requirements and other key details yet to be announced.

But Hollywood stars and pundits weren’t waiting. Here’s a sampling (we’ll update periodically):

The #Oscars are adding a category "Best Popular Film." Good Luck Chuck is coming back in rerelease! — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 8, 2018

.@TheSimpsons Next: everyone gets an Oscar day. — Al Jean (@AlJean) August 8, 2018

Dear @TheAcademy, creating a 'popular' oscar category delegitimizes the integrity of every other award. Please honor our business and not make tele-cast based decision to try and improve ratings. In other words, we have have 90 years of Oscar Magic. Don't fuck it up. — Ian Bohen (@IanBohen) August 8, 2018

The film business passed away today with the announcement of the “popular” film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years. It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 8, 2018

Finally the Oscars will be giving a statue based on popularity so that those poor mountains of box office money won’t be lonely anymore — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) August 8, 2018

Seems the Oscars are adding Best Popular Film category. Can best Non-Human Performance be far behind? — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) August 8, 2018

I was just saying Hollywood needs to be encouraged more officially to focus more on box office, less on quality https://t.co/X9Z3ozmOFh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 8, 2018

“Outstanding Popular film?” The Oscars are basically creating an attendance award. Ugh. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) August 8, 2018

Oh, Christ. AMPAS just announced that it will be presenting some awards off the air, and creating a new category to honor "popular films." These are bad, pandering, desperation-based decisions and I hope they reconsider. > — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 8, 2018