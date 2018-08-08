Refresh for updates A new Oscar category for “popular” films doesn’t seem very popular in Hollywood, at least judging by first reactions. “The film business passed away today,” began Rob Lowe’s tweet (read below for the whole thing).
“Finally,” wrote Andy Richter, “the Oscars will be giving a statue based on popularity so that those poor mountains of box office money won’t be lonely anymore.”
The new award category, announced today, will honor outstanding achievement in popular film, with eligibility requirements and other key details yet to be announced.
But Hollywood stars and pundits weren’t waiting. Here’s a sampling (we’ll update periodically):