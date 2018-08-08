Poldark and Valley Girl star Josh Whitehouse will lead cast in blockchain outfit SingularDTV’s The Happy Worker alongside Thomas Haden Church, Colm Meaney and Meagan Holder.

Production is under way in Utah on the movie, which is executive-produced by David Lynch and is being directed by Lynch’s long-time collaborator Duwayne Dunham (Twin Peaks). Rhys Mitchell, J.R. Starr and Amy Shiels round out the cast.

The film follows Joe (Whitehouse) who lives in a utopian community. A reluctant hero eager to please his wife (Holder) and his boss (Haden Church), he unexpectedly finds himself thrust into a position of power by ‘Clete’ (Meaney) and must battle to save what he and others have spent years building.

Pic is based on S.E. Feinberg’s play, which was first performed in 1982 at the Actors Theatre of Louisville. The play was adapted for the screen by Feinberg, Jerold Pearson and director Dunham.

SingularDTV’s Co-founder and President of Entertainment Kim Jackson is producing with First Street Films’ Bill Borden. Executive-producers are David Lynch, La Mer Walker and SingularDTV’s Zach LeBeau, Lynette Coll and Jason Tyrell.

Dunham is a seasoned editor, known for his work on Lynch projects such as Twin Peaks, Wild At Heart and Blue Velvet as well Star Wars pic Return Of The Jedi. His directorial credits include Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and Little Giants.

“It is not easy shooting in this rugged location, but in true John Ford-fashion we are braving the elements and capturing sweeping vistas on our mountain of red dirt in Utah,” said Dunham. “I am blessed with a marvelous cast and crew of ‘happy workers’ and could not be more pleased with the adventure of it all.”

Crew includes production designer Chris DeMuri (Valley Of The Gods), costume designer Carolyn Leone (Yellowstone) and Homeward Bound DoP Reed Smoot.

According to the producers, the movie will get a festival premiere and a U.S. theatrical release and then become available on SingularDTV’s blockchain-powered platform next year.