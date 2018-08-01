EXCLUSIVE: Australian up and comer, Madeleine Madden, is set to co-star in Paramount Players’ live action, Dora the Explorer, opposite Isabela Moner and Eugenio Derbez. James Bobin is directing from a script by Nick Stoller and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel for a release on Aug. 2, 2019. Madden’s role is under wraps.

Madden recently co-starred as Marion Quade opposite Natalie Dormer and Samara Weaving in Amazon’s acclaimed miniseries, Picnic at Hanging Rock. Next up, Madden will be seen starring in Netflix’s Pine Gaps and Tidelands, where she stars opposite Parker Sawyers and Elsa Pataky respectively.

Madden is repped by Grandview, Sue Barnett & Associates and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.