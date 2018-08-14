Prolific Emmy-nominated director Phil Abraham is set to executive produce and direct the first two episodes of the second season of Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

The series, which hails from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero, starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communications that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. In season two, Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America.

Season two of the series is a co-production with Paramount Television and Skydance Television. Executive producing with Cuse, Roland and Krasinski are Platinum Dune’s Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller and Cuse’s Genre Arts. Additionally, Lindsey Springer, Mace Neufeld, Vince Calandra, Andrew Bernstein and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross will also executive will also executive produce the second season with Allyson Seeger serving as a co-executive producer.

The first season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is set to premiere globally August 31 on Prime Video.

Abraham has also directed the pilots for Mad Men, Netflix’s Daredevil and National Geographic’s The Long Road Home. His other television credits include Orange Is The New Black, GLOW, The Defenders, Ray Donovan, Luke Cage, The Killing, The Walking Dead and The Sopranos, among others.

Abraham is repped by CAA.