Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who texted his antipathy toward then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and last month riveted TV viewers when his testimony before a House Judiciary Committee turned contentious and very personal, has been fired from the bureau.

A senior counterintelligence agent, Strzok was fired Friday, though news of the dismissal was made public by his lawyer today.

No reason was given for the firing, but President Donald Trump took the occasion to once again call the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian election tampering a “total Hoax.”

In a tweet today, Trump said Strzok “was in charge of the Witch Hunt.”

“Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally,” Trump tweeted. “The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back!”

Trump provided no explanation or support for his contention that Strzok was “in charge” of the investigation. Strzok was removed from Mueller’s team last summer after anti-Trump text messages between Strzok and former F.B.I. lawyer Lisa Page were made public.

In a second tweet today, Trump wrote, “Just fired Agent Strzok, formerly of the FBI, was in charge of the Crooked Hillary Clinton sham investigation. It was a total fraud on the American public and should be properly redone!”

Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI – finally. The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer. Based on the fact that Strzok was in charge of the Witch Hunt, will it be dropped? It is a total Hoax. No Collusion, No Obstruction – I just fight back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018