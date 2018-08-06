Magnum P.I. executive producer Peter Lenkov has reversed course on whether the CBS reboot has a Latinx writer, tweeting this afternoon that the series does have one, an alum of the CBS Writers Mentoring Program.

The previous afternoon at TCA, when asked whether there were any Latinx writers on the series, Lenkov said there were not, adding, “not for any reason other than, when staffing a show, it’s incredibly hard to find writers.” That said, the writers room is “very diverse,” he had added yesterday during the Q&A, and TV critics learned later in that session that, of the show’s seven writers, four are men and three are women.

The Latinx question is relevant in that the reboot stars Jay Hernandez in the role made famous by Tom Selleck in the 1980s. And, when asked how much of the new Magnum’s cultural background will influence the show, EP Eric Guggenheim said they are “not denying the fact he’s Latino. It’s something we plan to acknowledge throughout the season.”

Lenkov’s tweeted clarification: