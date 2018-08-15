Kids and parents have read about his new shoes and his groovy buttons, now Pete the Cat is coming to life in a new animated series. Amazon Studios today set a September 21 premiere date and released the first trailer for the show starring Jacob Tremblay as the voice of kidlit’s cool blue feline. Check it out above, along with the key art below.

Pete the Cat features original music from Grammy-winning spouses Elvis Costello and Diana Krall, who also voice Pete’s parents. Jessica Biel, Atticus Shaffer and musician KT Tunstall also star in the music-driven series about exploring your world and trying new things while being smart, accepting, and optimistic.

Amazon

Season 1 of Pete the Cat highlights themes of self-discovery. Pete stays cool as he tries new things, sets out for picture day, writes his first song, learns to surf and even has his first performance for his band. Paced by an upbeat soundtrack, the kid-targeted show encourages children to be curious, creative and positive while rockin’ to their own beat. Music from the show also will be available to stream via Amazon Music.

The character was created by author/illustrator James Dean and has been featured in more than 40 popular children’s books that have won honors including the Theodore Geisel Seuss Award.

