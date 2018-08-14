Penn Jillette, half of the magic duo Penn & Teller, says producer Mark Burnett has tapes of Donald Trump making racially insensitive remarks during Celebrity Apprentice.

But he declined to go into details, explaining “You want someone capricious and petty and narcissistic” on a reality TV show and “playing tapes of him doing that job might be unfair.”

In a just published Vulture profile, Jillette got asked if Burnett has tapes of Trump said damaging things during the NBC reality competition series production and answered, “Yeah, I was in the room.”

Jillette’s profile made headlines today because former Apprentice franchise Villainess-in-Chief Omarosa, during interviews plugging her book about her time in the Trump White House, Unhinged, has said she’s heard a recording to Trump using the n-word in an Apprentice outtake. Omarosa insists that, with this tape, she finally has found proof Trump is racist, though maybe his having lead the birther movement against President Barack Obama was proof enough for many. And others might point to Trump saying the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville included some “good people” convinced many others.

In his profile, when asked to reveal what it was he had heard Trump say, Jillette demurred, explaining “If Donald Trump had not become president, I would tell you all the stories. But the stakes are now high and I am an unreliable narrator… I’m a storyteller and storytellers are liars.”

“I can emotionally tell you things that happened racially, sexually, and that showed stupidity and lack of compassion when I was in the room with Donald Trump and I guarantee you that I will get details wrong,” he added.

“I would not feel comfortable talking about what I felt I saw in that room,” he said, because he was getting about four hours of sleep a day and was was not at his best.

Producers would bring Trump out at the end of the day, to tape.

“This man rambles — pontificates is giving him too much credit…You’ve heard Trump ramble when he thinks he’s being careful. Imagine when he feels he can be frank,” Jillette said.

“He would say racially insensitive things that made me uncomfortable. I don’t think he ever said anything in that room like ‘African-Americans are inferior’ or anything about rape or grabbing women. But, of those two hours every other day in a room with him, every 10 minutes was fingernails on chalkboard. He would ask one cast member if he’d rather have sex with this woman or that woman.”

Trump was a good reality TV show personality, Jillette conceded. “You want someone capricious and petty and narcissistic to be on your reality show.”

That’s when Jillette said playing outtakes of Trump doing his job might not be fair.

“I want those tapes to be used against him, but it might be unfair,” he said.