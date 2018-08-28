Dead of Summer alumna Paulina Singer is set for a recurring role in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, from Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story, which co-stars Billy Magnussen and Kim Catrall, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. Singer will play Laney, a rebellious young ingénue who is exploring the darker persuasions of teen-aged angst and sexuality. Known for her series regular roles on Freeform’s Dead of Summer and WEtv’s South of Hell, Singer’s other credits include Orange is the New Black, Falling Water, Blue Bloods and How to Make it in America. She’s repped by CESD and MKSD Management.

Natalee Linez has booked a recurring role on Freeform’s mermaid thriller drama Siren. Based on a story by co-writers Eric Wald and Dean White, Siren is an epic tale about the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. The arrival of a mysterious girl, Ryn (Eline Powell), wreaks havoc on the small fishing town as she proves the folklore true. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land and if there are more like her. Xander (Ian Verdun) is a deep-sea fisherman looking to uncover the truth and Helen (Rena Owen), the town eccentric, knows more than she lets on. Linez will play Nicole, a mysterious woman with her own agenda, catches Xander’s (Verdun) eye when she moves to town, temporarily distracting him from the painful death of his father. Linez’s credits include The Art of Panic, The Swerve and The Ladies Room. She’s repped by Defining Artists and managed by Luber Roklin Entertainment.