Netflix has ordered eight episodes of Living With Yourself, a scripted comedy series from Emmy and Peabody award winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), Likely Story and Jax Media, with Paul Rudd attached to star and executive produce. Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, directors of Oscar-nominated films Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes, are set to direct and executive produce.

Created and written by Greenberg, Living With Yourself is a philosophical comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? It stars Rudd in a dual role as a man struggling with his life who undergoes a novel treatment to become a better person, and finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version — revealing that his own worst enemy is himself. Additional casting will be announced.

Greenberg executive produces with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.

Living With Yourself was initially given a series greenlight last year at AMC Networks-owned IFC, but did not move forward.

Rudd is currently starring in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp which he also co-wrote. The film has grossed $430 million at the global box office and will open in China, Japan and other markets later this month.

Greenberg served as executive producer for ten years on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2006-2016. He most recently served as consulting producer on The Detour and executive producer on Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas.

