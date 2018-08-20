Rocker, author and poet Patti Smith will stage a three-night spoken word and music performance at the Off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theater.

Patti Smith: Words and Music will be presented by Audible, the Amazon provider of digital spoken audio content. Performances at the Minetta Lane – Audible’s home theater – are recorded as Audible Original productions.

Smith’s three-night stand – Sept. 22-24 – was one of four productions announced by Audible today for the Minetta Lane: Former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi will re-stage his Obie Award-winning one-man show Sakina’s Restaurant; playwright Chisa Hutchinson’s Proof of Love will be the inaugural production of Audible’s Emerging Playwright program, debuting late 2018; and the New York premiere of Isaac Gomez’s one-woman play the way she spoke, will take place in early 2019, with casting and dates to be announced.

“Announcing Aasif, Chisa, Isaac, and the legendary Patti as the next artists to collaborate with us at the Minetta Lane Theatre has been a long time in the making, and we could not be more excited to welcome audiences back this fall with these artists,” said Audible Theater Artistic Producer Kate Navin.

Patti Smith: Words and Music will feature the Horses and Just Kids punk pioneer performing original spoken-word stories from her life, interwoven with music from her extensive catalog. Joining Smith on stage will be her son, Jackson Smith, her daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, and her longtime bass and keyboard player Tony Shanahan.

Mandvi’s Obie Award-winning one-man play Sakina’s Restaurant debuted in New York 20 years ago, and its performance by Mandvi at the Minetta Lane will be its first staging since then. The production will be directed by Kimberly Senior, and will begin previews Oct. 5, open Oct. 14 and close Nov. 4.

“I’m thrilled to be reviving my solo show Sakina’s Restaurant in collaboration with the amazing team at Audible,” said Mandvi. “Despite twenty years having passed since I first performed it at the American Place Theatre, the themes I was grappling with then, those of an immigrant family, struggling with the joys, heartbreaks and sacrifice of what it means to leave one’s home and create a new American life, seem as relevant today as they ever did.”

Tickets for Patti Smith and Sakina’s Restaurant are currently available exclusively to Audible members. Access to the general public starts Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. ET.