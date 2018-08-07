EXCLUSIVE: The Vincenzo Natali-directed thriller In The Tall Grass is getting underway in Toronto for Netfix, and the film stars Patrick Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira and Harrison Gilbertson. Pic is based on a short story by Stephen King and son Joe Hill that was published in Esquire Magazine. Netflix acquired the rights during Cannes, when James Marsden was originally attached. Scheduling conflicts knocked him out of the lead role.

After hearing a young boy’s cry for help, a sister and brother venture into a vast field of tall grass in Kansas but soon discover there may be no way out… and that something evil lurks within the tall grass. Natali, best known for Cube, Splice and most recently Westworld, turned it into a script. It is the third Netflix collaboration with King, following Gerald’s Game and 1922.

Pic is produced by Steven Hoban, Jimmy Miller, and M. Riley.

Wilson will next be seen in Aquaman, De Oliveira’s credits include Needle In a Timestack, Code 8, and Harrison Gilbertson is coming off Picnic at Hanging Rock. Rounding out the cast is Avery Whitted (Sidney Hall), Rachel Wilson (Backstabbers for Beginners), Will Buie Jr. (Bunk’d).

Netflix will release the film worldwide in 2019.

Wilson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Gretchen Bruggerman Rush/HJTH; De Oliveira is Gersh, and Wright Entertainment; Gilberton is APA, LBI Ent and Morris Yorn.