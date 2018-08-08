EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Wilson is coming aboard Midway, the WWII action film directed by Roland Emmerich. Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear admiral in the U.S. Navy who was a key intelligence officer during WWII. Woody Harrelson and Mandy Moore were already set at the time that AGC International, the international sales and distribution division of Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, brokered most of the overseas territorial deals on the film.

Based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific theater of World War II, the film chronicles the exploits of the soldiers and aviators involved in the battle. Producers are Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon. Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment Limited are financing the film. U.S. and China theatrical distribution is set with Lionsgate through its Summit Entertainment label stateside and Bona Film Group in Greater China. Production begins next month. Wes Tooke wrote the script.

Wilson will next be seen battling his undersea bro, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), in that James Wan-directed film for Warner Bros and DC Entertainment. He just signed on to star in In The Tall Grass, the adaptation of the Stephen King and Joe Hill penned short story. Vincenzo Natale adapted and is directing for Netflix. Wilson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Gretchen Bruggerman Rush/HJTH.