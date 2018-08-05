The crew from Star Trek’s USS Discovery appears to be on board with Patrick Stewart’s return to the Star Trek franchise.
Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays science officer Michael Burnam on Star Trek: Discovery, tweeted out a greeting and posted an Instagram shot of herself with Stewart. The tweet was a reaction to the announcement that Stewart will headline a new series for CBS All Access, reprising his iconic Jean-Luc Picard captaincy from Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Stewart is one of the most popular stars of the Star Trek franchise. He headlined the Star Trek: Next Generation series for its seven-season run and also portrayed Picard in the movies Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) as well as in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s pilot “Emissary.”
This is the third Star Trek series to be officially announced, joining Star Trek: Discovery, which is heading into its second season, and the upcoming Star Trek: Short Treks four-part limited series.
In other news emanating from the Las Vegas Star Trek convention, Discovery’s chief engineer, Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets on the show) also released a group shot of the team that put Discovery’s program together.