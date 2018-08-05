The crew from Star Trek’s USS Discovery appears to be on board with Patrick Stewart’s return to the Star Trek franchise.

Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays science officer Michael Burnam on Star Trek: Discovery, tweeted out a greeting and posted an Instagram shot of herself with Stewart. The tweet was a reaction to the announcement that Stewart will headline a new series for CBS All Access, reprising his iconic Jean-Luc Picard captaincy from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

This man. How I’ve looked to him over the years for creative education, inspiration and guidance. Absolutely THRILLED that he’s returning to the fold. We stand on your shoulders… https://t.co/y5aspYHfUg — Sonequa Martin-Green (@SonequaMG) August 5, 2018

Stewart is one of the most popular stars of the Star Trek franchise. He headlined the Star Trek: Next Generation series for its seven-season run and also portrayed Picard in the movies Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) as well as in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine‘s pilot “Emissary.”

This is the third Star Trek series to be officially announced, joining Star Trek: Discovery, which is heading into its second season, and the upcoming Star Trek: Short Treks four-part limited series.

In other news emanating from the Las Vegas Star Trek convention, Discovery’s chief engineer, Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets on the show) also released a group shot of the team that put Discovery’s program together.