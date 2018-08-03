Patricia Heaton and David Hunt’s FourBoys Entertainment has closed a pod deal with CBS TV Studios. The company is moving to CBS TV Studios after a long stint at Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the ABC comedy series The Middle, which starred Heaton.

Coming off a nine-year run on The Middle, Heaton is eying a return to TV with a new series. Under the CBS Studios pact, FourBoys will develop and produce new series projects and will be seeking a TV vehicle for Heaton to develop and star in, though her acting services will remain non-exclusive to the studio.

The deal brings Heaton back in the CBS fold after her starring role on Everybody Loves Raymond, which earned her three Emmy awards. The hugely successful family comedy also aired for nine seasons.

Founded in 2001 by husband-and-wife acting duo Heaton and Hunt, FourBoys is named after the couple’s four sons. Under the new pact, Rebecca Stay will continue as the cdompany’s President of Television.

In the last few years, FourBoys has set up projects at ABC, Fox, and most recently NBC. They have two projects with WBTV that remain in the works, a half-hour single camera, Making Nice, with writer Matt Sumell, based on his book of the same name, and Last Seen Alive, a book option from bestselling UK author, Claire Douglas.

They are currently in pre-production with their independent film, Florence, Not Italy, which Hunt will direct.

