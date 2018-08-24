It’s been a month since Paramount Television president Amy Powell’s surprise dismissal over alleged racially insensitive comments. Since then, there have been a number of names of potential successors that have been rumored about. What they have in common is that all are women with experience as senior-level development executives.

The list of possible candidates that have been buzzed about include Carolyn Bernstein, EVP and head of global scripted development and production for National Geographic Channel, who led the network into original scripted series with the Emmy-nominated anthology Genius. Also rumored as a possibility is Nicole Clements, former EVP of Series Development for FX Networks and former agent at ICM Partners. She is currently manager/producer at Anonymous Content, which has a first-look deal with Paramount TV, and Clements is executive producing several projects for Paramount TV through that. Another name that has been getting attention is FX’s EVP Series Development Gina Balian who oversaw the network’s expansion into the limited series arena with such anthologies as Fargo and American Crime Story and also developed Legion. Additional names that had been mentioned include Hulu’s Head of Originals Beatrice Springborn, credited with championing the streamer’s top original series, the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, and ABC Studios Head of Drama Development Nne Ebong, who recently left the studio but is believed to be in line for a job elsewhere, possibly at Paul Lee’s wiip.

For the last few weeks, the process had been largely exploratory. With Paramount CEO Jim Gianopulos back in town this week, the procedure is expected to start moving faster with him beginning to meet with candidates.