Paramount Pictures has hired Michelle Hagen as EVP Worldwide Promotions, a position within the movie studio’s recenlty revamped marketing division. She arrives from NBCUniversal, where she worked for more than a decade as a senior executive in retail development and global partnership marketing.

In her new role, which begins today, she will oversee the design and creation of global partnerships in support of Paramount’s worldwide theatrical releases, with a focus on

building brand marketing initiatives to drive box office, revenue and stakeholder objectives. She will report to David Sameth, Paramount’s president of Worldwide Marketing.

“We are thrilled to add Michelle to our team of accomplished and innovative marketing executives,” Sameth said today in a release announcing the hire. “Her strategic vision, track record of producing impressive, quantifiable results, and talent at building influence and engagement with audiences are among the many reasons that she will be a huge asset to the Paramount team. With Michelle’s guidance, we look forward to partnering with the brand community in new, exciting and disruptive ways.”

At NBCUniversal, Hagen’s posts included SVP Retail Development & Marketing and SVP Global Partnership Marketing. She worked on global franchises including Despicable Me, Fast & Furious, Pitch Perfect and Jurassic World. Before Universal she ran The Hagen Company, a partnership marketing agency.

Sameth arrived in January from Disney/Pixar to run Paramount’s marketing division after the exit of Megan Colligan, part of a retooling of the unit after a tough 2017 at the box office.