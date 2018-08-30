The Palm Springs Film Festival will run from January 3-14 next year, securing 2019 dates for the annual event that has become a key stop in the movie awards season.

The fest’s annual film awards gala recognizing the year’s best in acting and directing, and its annual lifetime achievement award honoree, is set for opening night January 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Last year, eventual Oscar winners Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell and The Shape of Water were among the honorees.

Palm Springs has also become a must-stop on the pre-Oscars awards circuit, especially among hopefuls in the key foreign-language race. A majority of Oscar submissions in the category screen there; last year more than 60 countries sent films.

The festival is presented by the Palm Springs International Film Society.