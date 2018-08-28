TruTV has given a greenlight to 16 more episodes of Paid Off With Michael Torpey, the network’s comedic game show that offers its contestants a chance to win the amount of their student debt. The series, which currently airs new episodes Tuesdays at 10 PM, will kick off production on the additional order in the fall.

The half-hour game show — co-created and hosted by Torpey, whose acting credits include Orange Is the New Black, Red Oaks and Inside Amy Schumer — aims to raise awareness of the issue of student debt in the U.S. Each episode features three college grads, all saddled with student debt, who must test the depth of their degrees with fun, fast-paced trivia questions. The winner gets the chance to win the exact amount of their debt in cash.

A nationwide casting call is now open at PaidOffCasting.com.

“I am so thrilled/horrified that the national embarrassment that is the need for this ridiculous game show will continue for another 16 episodes,” Torpey said. “I truly hope the show won’t have to exist for long, but until real reform comes to higher education I will continue to highlight the stories of the 45 million Americans affected and give away as much money as possible to as many people as possible.”

Paid Off With Michael Torpey is produced by Cowboy Bear Ninja with Torpey, Michael Melamedoff, Adrian Selkowitz, Ethan Berlin, and Leigh Hampton as executive producers.