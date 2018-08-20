Revenge can tear at the soul and be used as a weapon, but it can also make for some rousing trailer fodder, as we see here in this new promo for Netflix’s Outlaw King.

The trailer gives a first extended look at the film that will debut as the Opening Night Film of the Toronto Film Festival Thursday, Sept. 6.

Directed by David Mackenzie, Outlaw King stars Chris Pine as Robert the Bruce, who, says the Netflix summary, “transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales.”

You might remember R-the-B from 1995’s Braveheart, where he was played by Angus Macfadyen to Mel Gibson’s William Wallace.

Netflix’s Outlaw King, filmed in Scotland, reunites director Mackenzie with Pine, who teamed on 2016’s Hell or High Water (released in the U.S. by CBS Films).

Mackenzie directs from a screenplay by Bash Doran, James MacInnes and David Mackenzie, with additional writing by Mark Bomback and David Harrower.

Co-starring with Pine are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo and Sam Spruell.

Outlaw King opens in select theaters and launches globally on Netflix Nov. 9.

Take a look at the trailer above and tell us what you think.