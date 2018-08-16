Starz has set a Season 4 premiere date for Outlander, its hit original series based on Diana Gabaldon’s fantasy romance novels. The new 13-episode season will premiere November 4 at 8 PM, with the episode also set to be available for streaming on the Starz app.

Season 3 ended with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Clair (Caitriona Balfe) washed up ashore in what is now the state of Georgia, as occurred in Gabaldon’s Voyager novel. Season 4 picks up from there and will draw from the novel Drums of Autumn, in which the time-traveling 20th century doctor Claire and her 18th century Highlander husband Jamie try to make a home for themselves in colonial America. Along the way, the Frasers cross paths with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt the Fraser family.

Meanwhile, in the 20th century, things are complicated between Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton), Claire and Jamie’s daughter, and Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin), the historian who helped Claire search for Jamie in the past. But when Roger and Brianna search for proof that Brianna’s parents reunited in the 18th century, a shocking discovery makes both of them consider following in Claire’s footsteps.

Starz has already renewed the series for a Season 5 and a Season 6.

Outlander is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Matthew B. Roberts and Andy Harries. The series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.