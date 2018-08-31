The countdown is on to Season 4 of Outlander, the time-jumping Starz drama starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, and now we have the key art. Featuring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan holding hands and staring out at the countryside, it includes the tagline, “Brave the New World.” Have a look below.
Season 3 ended with Jamie (Heughan) and Clair (Balfe) washed up ashore in what is now the state of Georgia, as occurred in Diana Gabaldon’s Voyager novel. Season 4 picks up from there and will draw from the novel Drums of Autumn, in which the time-traveling 20th century doctor Claire and her 18th century Highlander husband Jamie try to make a home for themselves in colonial America. Along the way, the Frasers cross paths with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt the Fraser family.
Meanwhile, in the 20th century, things are complicated between Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton), Claire and Jamie’s daughter, and Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin), the historian who helped Claire search for Jamie in the past. But when Roger and Brianna search for proof that Brianna’s parents reunited in the 18th century, a shocking discovery makes both of them consider following in Claire’s footsteps.
One of the most watched shows on Starz, Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television. The new 13-episode season of the series — which Starz already has renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 — will premiere at 8 PM November 4. The episode also will be available on the Starz app. Here’s the new poster: