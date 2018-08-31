The countdown is on to Season 4 of Outlander, the time-jumping Starz drama starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, and now we have the key art. Featuring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan holding hands and staring out at the countryside, it includes the tagline, “Brave the New World.” Have a look below.

Starz

Season 3 ended with Jamie (Heughan) and Clair (Balfe) washed up ashore in what is now the state of Georgia, as occurred in Diana Gabaldon’s Voyager novel. Season 4 picks up from there and will draw from the novel Drums of Autumn, in which the time-traveling 20th century doctor Claire and her 18th century Highlander husband Jamie try to make a home for themselves in colonial America. Along the way, the Frasers cross paths with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) in a fateful meeting that will come back to haunt the Fraser family.