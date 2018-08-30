Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson has been tapped as the co-lead opposite Ben Kingsley in Our Lady, LTD, a 10-episode modern noir drama series, from Patriot creator Steve Conrad and Epix’s sister studio MGM Television.

Written by Conrad and Patriot co-producer Bruce Terris, Our Lady, LTD (fka Our Lady of Perpetual Grace), follows James (Simpson), a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects.

Simpson’s James, a disgraced firefighter, seizes a chance, illicit opportunity to reverse his life’s worsening course. When his plan veers dangerously off track, James must call on strength and fortitude he did not know he possessed in order to survive it all.

Conrad and Terris serve as executive producers and showrunners, with Conrad directing six episodes. Also executive producing are Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Production is slated to begin this fall in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with an eye toward a 2019 premiere. The series will be produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Simpson plays William on HBO Westworld, starting as a regular in Season 1 before segueing to recurring in Season 2. The role earned him a Guest Actor Emmy nomination this year. House of Cards alum Simpson also recently starred in USA Network’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. He is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson.