Showtime will air Our Cartoon President: Election Special 2018 on Sunday, November 4.

Cartoon Vladimir Putin, Rudy Giuliani, Bill and Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama will all make appearances in the one-hour election special, in which Cartoon Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr., help Republicans win the midterm election and save America from the grips of democracy, as Cartoon Trump faces a threat of impeachment.

The episode will feature Cartoon Trump’s closest advisors, leaders of the Democratic party, and “an unforgettable hot air balloon ride.”

Executive produced by Stephen Colbert, showrunner R.J. Fried and CBS Late Show EP Chris Licht, Our Cartoon President follows the tru-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members.

This cartoon strategy is maybe a safer election nod than Showtime’s previous, election special, the live Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t?’

Licht acknowledged after the fact they had not prepped material for a possible Trump win, and it showed in the gobsmackedness of Colbert and his guests.

Here is that special’s final moments in which a very somber Colbert addressed viewers, admitting, “we all now feel the way Rudy Giuliani looks” :