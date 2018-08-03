Switzerland has selected Markus Imhoof’s refugee documentary Eldorado to represent it in the Foreign Language Oscar race.

Once again, the country has gotten its bid in early, choosing the doc that celebrated its world premiere at the Berlinale 2018. The film draws inspiration from Imhoof’s personal encounter encounter with Giovanna, a refugee child who was taken in by his family during World War II. He tracks today’s refugees on their dangerous journey to Europe.

It was screened out of competition at the German film festival and received a Special Mention from the jury of the Amnesty International Film Prize.

The film was coproduced by Thelma Film in Switzerland (Pierre-Alain Meier), Zero One Film in Berlin (Thomas Kufus), Swiss Radio and Television (SRF) and Bavarian Broadcasting (BR). Peter Indergand, the award-winning Swiss cinematographer, was behind the camera and the soundtrack was composed by Peter Scherer.

Eldorado has been sold internationally by Germany’s Films Boutique and has been screened theatrically in Switzerland via Frenetic Films, Germany via Majestic Filmverleih and Austria via Filmladen. Jour2Fête has acquired the distribution rights in France and it has also been sold into Hungary and Poland.