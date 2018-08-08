The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’s board of governors approved several changes to the annual Oscars show last night during their meeting Tuesday night in which they re-elected John Bailey to a second term as president.
In a memo to members from Bailey and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson (read it in full below), the changes outlined include creating a new category, for outstanding achievement in popular film. In addition, the board voted to extend the length of the annual awards show to three hours.
In what might be the most eyebrow-raising move, the board also voted to present select categories live in the Dolby Theatre during commercial breaks of the Oscar ceremony, with an edited version of that presentation to air later in the broadcast. Those categories haven’t been determined, but there has been push-back in the past in awards-season shows (not just the Oscars) from below-the-line crafts wary of having their categories nudged off the main broadcast.
The Academy’s board also voted to move the 2020 Oscars, the 92nd edition, from February 23 to February 9.
The next Oscars air Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Dear Member,
Last night, the Board of Governors met to elect new board officers, and discuss and approve significant changes to the Oscars telecast.
The Board of Governors, staff, Academy members, and various working groups spent the last several months discussing improvements to the show.
Tonight, the Board approved three key changes:
1. A three-hour Oscars telecast
We are committed to producing an entertaining show in three hours, delivering a more accessible Oscars for our viewers worldwide.
To honor all 24 award categories, we will present select categories live, in the Dolby Theatre, during commercial breaks (categories to be determined). The winning moments will then be edited and aired later in the broadcast.
2. New award category
We will create a new category for outstanding achievement in popular film. Eligibility requirements and other key details will be forthcoming.
3. Earlier airdate for 92nd Oscars
The date of the 92nd Oscars telecast will move to Sunday, February 9, 2020, from the previously announced February 23. The date change will not affect awards eligibility dates or the voting process.
The 91st Oscars telecast remains as announced on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
We have heard from many of you about improvements needed to keep the Oscars and our Academy relevant in a changing world. The Board of Governors took this charge seriously.
We are excited about these steps, and look forward to sharing more details with you.
John Bailey and Dawn Hudson