The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’s board of governors approved several changes to the annual Oscars show last night during their meeting Tuesday night in which they re-elected John Bailey to a second term as president.

In a memo to members from Bailey and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson (read it in full below), the changes outlined include creating a new category, for outstanding achievement in popular film. In addition, the board voted to extend the length of the annual awards show to three hours.

In what might be the most eyebrow-raising move, the board also voted to present select categories live in the Dolby Theatre during commercial breaks of the Oscar ceremony, with an edited version of that presentation to air later in the broadcast. Those categories haven’t been determined, but there has been push-back in the past in awards-season shows (not just the Oscars) from below-the-line crafts wary of having their categories nudged off the main broadcast.

The Academy’s board also voted to move the 2020 Oscars, the 92nd edition, from February 23 to February 9.

The next Oscars air Sunday, February 24, 2019.