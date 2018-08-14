Orion Classics announced today that they have acquired the North American and Latin American rights to Jinn. Orion Classics has set a theatrical release for the drama on Nov. 15 followed by a Nov. 16 release on VOD and Digital HD.

Written and directed by Nijla Mu’min, Jinn made its world premiere at SXSW where it here it won the Special Jury Award for writing. The film also won awards at the American Black Film Festival for Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Zoe Renee), the Blackstar Film Festival for Best Feature Narrative and Audience Award and at the Roxbury Film Festival for Best Narrative Feature.

The story follows Summer (Renee), a 17-year-old carefree black girl, whose world is turned upside down when her mother, a popular meteorologist named Jade Jennings (Simone Missick), abruptly converts to Islam and becomes a different person, prompting Summer to reevaluate her identity.

Jinn also stars Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Monsters and Men, Luce), Dorian Missick (Lucky Number Slevin), Hisham Tawfiq (The Blacklist) and Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale). The film was produced by Sweet Potato Pie Production’s Avril Z. Speaks, Morgan’s Mark Production’s Maya Emelle and Arielle Saturne and was executive produced by Elton Brand, Angela Harvey, Jason Kampf, Mike C. Manning, Shandra L. McDonald, Amy McGary, Kristen McGary, and Confluential Films’ Billy Mulligan and Tommy Oliver.

With Jinn, Orion Classics adds to their growing slate of films. They recently released Mike P. Nelson’s dystopian action thriller The Domestics starring Kate Bosworth and Tyler Hoechlin and also announced the acquisition of Clara’s Ghost starring Abby Elliott, Chris Elliott, Isidora Goreshter, Haley Joel Osment, Paula Niedert Elliott and Bridey Elliott, who also wrote and the directed the film.